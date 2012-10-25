(Corrects 2nd paragraph to say 52,794 voted in the district,
not that they voted for the Conservative candidate)
* Liberal had challenged victory by Conservative candidate
* Conservative won constituency by 26 votes
* Election officials made errors; no fraud alleged
* Conservative government retains substantial majority
OTTAWA, Oct 25 The Supreme Court of Canada
upheld on Thursday the election of a Conservative member of
Parliament whose narrow victory was challenged by his Liberal
opponent on the grounds that election officials had mistakenly
allowed some people to vote.
The court ruled that administrative errors by Elections
Canada officials should not disenfranchise the 52,794 citizens
who voted i n a west-end Toronto electoral district in the 2011
general election. Conservative candidate Ted Opitz won the
constituency by 26 votes.
"It should be remembered that annulling an election would
disenfranchise not only those persons whose votes were
disqualified, but every elector who voted in the riding," the
court said in its 4-3 decision.
There was no allegation of fraud or corruption, but Liberal
challenger Boris Wrzesnewskyj had said there were enough
irregularities that the result in the district should be
overturned. An Ontario court had agreed with him and had handed
him the victory, but the Supreme Court of Canada overturned that
ruling on Thursday.
Wrzesnewskyj had pointed out that, for example, some voter
registration certificates were missing, but the court ruled that
there was no direct evidence that anybody who was not entitled
to vote ended up voting.
"The practical realities of election administration are such
that imperfections in the conduct of elections are inevitable,"
Marshall Rothstein and Michael Moldaver wrote for the majority.
Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin led a dissent that
emphasized the importance of elections officials following all
procedures carefully.
"They are fundamental safeguards for the integrity of the
electoral system," she wrote.
Led by Prime Minister Stephen Harper, the Conservatives were
re-elected in May 2011 with a majority of seats in the House of
Commons. Including Opitz's seat, they currently have 163 of the
308 seats in the House. The Liberals have 35.
The 2011 election results in seven other voting districts
are being challenged separately in a lower court on the grounds
that the Conservatives made misleading phone calls to voters.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Peter Galloway and
Vicki Allen)