* Harper requests dissolution of parliament
* Triggers longest Canadian campaign since the 1870s
* Opposition says he mishandled economy
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Aug 2 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper on Sunday called a parliamentary election for Oct. 19,
kicking off a marathon 11-week campaign likely to focus on a
stubbornly sluggish economy and his decade in power.
Polls indicate Harper's right-of-center Conservative Party,
which has been in office since 2006, could well lose its
majority in the House of Commons.
That would leave him at the mercy of the two main
center-left opposition parties, which could unite to bring him
down. Minority governments in Canada rarely last more than 18
months.
Harper, 56, says only he can be trusted to manage an economy
struggling to cope with the after-effects of a global economic
slowdown and a plunge in the price of oil, a major Canadian
export. Opposition parties favored "disastrous" policies such as
higher spending and more debt, he said.
Five of Canada's last six election campaigns have lasted the
minimum length of just over five weeks.
The Conservatives have deep pockets and the campaign - the
longest since the 1870s - could boost their chances by allowing
them to run a wave of attack ads. Opposition parties say this is
an abuse of the system.
Harper said the long campaign would let voters properly
examine the parties' platforms and played down the idea he was
trying to outspend rivals.
"In terms of the fact we are a better financed political
party, a better organized political party and better supported
by Canadians, those advantages exist whether we call this
campaign or not," he said after launching the election.
Most recent polls show the Conservatives slightly trailing
the left-leaning New Democrats (NDP), who have never governed
Canada. The Liberals of Justin Trudeau trail in third.
The NDP said the early call was a cynical ploy that would do
nothing for the economy. NDP leader Thomas Mulcair said Harper
had presided over the worst economic growth record of any prime
minister since 1960.
"Clearly, Mr. Harper, your plan isn't working ... we will
kick-start the economy and get Canadians back to work," he said.
The NDP and the Liberals say Canada needs a change from
Harper, who has cut taxes, increased military spending,
toughened criminal laws and streamlined regulations governing
the energy industry.
Ipsos Public Affairs pollster John Wright said the race was
"very competitive" and chances of the Conservatives winning any
kind of government were 50 percent, down from 88 percent last
year.
