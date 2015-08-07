OTTAWA Aug 7 The leader of Canada's small Green
Party, which has a long-shot chance of holding the balance of
power after the country's Oct. 19 election, said on Friday she
does not favor shutting down the Alberta oil sands, a favorite
target of environmentalists.
Elizabeth May, fresh from a praised performance in the
opening election debate on Thursday, said her party instead
wants the energy industry to upgrade bitumen from the sands at
home rather than shipping it raw to be refined abroad.
"We need to be smart about this and none of the smart
answers say you must shut down the oil sands today," she said in
a phone interview.
Polls show the center-right Conservatives could lose their
majority in the House of Commons in the election, possibly
allowing the opposition New Democrats and Liberals to work out a
deal to take power.
The Greens, with just two legislators, have normally won
less than 10 percent of the vote. But they have strong support
in parts of British Columbia and if they gain enough seats could
play kingmaker.
May said she could "almost see no circumstances" under which
she would support a government led by Conservative Prime
Minister Stephen Harper, who opponents say has weakened
environmental regulations.
She said any party hoping for Green support would have to
agree to strengthen regulation and commit to a proportional
representation system of voting. Canada's current
first-past-the-post system makes it hard for small parties to
win seats.
"We're very pragmatic as Greens ... we are not zealots. We
are serious about government," May said.
The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers forecasts
oil output will rise to 5.3 million barrels per day by 2030 from
2.2 million barrels in 2014. Much of this would be unrefined
bitumen from the oil sands, where extraction techniques create
high carbon emissions and other pollution problems.
"We don't want rapid growth of the oil sands, for sure," May
said. But she noted new upgraders in Alberta would mean more
jobs and higher-value exports.
Energy companies say new refineries are unlikely, citing
enormous cost. Asked whether Ottawa could offer aid for new
plants, May said it was too early to discuss specific ideas.
The Greens oppose four major proposed oil sands pipelines:
TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL and Energy East
projects, Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway, and Kinder
Morgan Inc's plan to increase the capacity of its Trans
Mountain pipeline.
