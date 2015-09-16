OTTAWA, Sept 16 Canada's left-leaning New
Democratic Party will raise the corporate tax rate from the
current 15 percent to something less than 17.5 percent in its
first mandate if it wins the Oct. 19 federal election, an NDP
official said on Wednesday.
The party also will not eliminate the current 50 percent tax
exemption for capital gains in the first mandate, the official
added, despite an earlier pledge by the party to do so.
The official requested anonymity because the plans are not
yet public.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)