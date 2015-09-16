(Adds implications and background)
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Sept 16 Canada's left-leaning New
Democratic Party will raise the corporate tax rate from the
current 15 percent to something less than 17.5 percent in its
first term in office if it wins the Oct. 19 federal election, an
NDP official said on Wednesday.
This is less than the party's 2011 pledge to boost the
corporate tax rate to 19.5 percent. The NDP's fiscal framework
was scheduled for release on Wednesday afternoon ahead of a
leaders' debate on Thursday on economic policy.
The party also will not eliminate the current 50 percent tax
exemption for capital gains in the first mandate, the official
added, despite an earlier pledge by the party to do so. The
exemption means that only half of capital gains are subject to
tax.
"We will not be getting rid of the capital gains exemption,"
said the official, who requested anonymity because the plans
were not yet public.
The party is seeking to replace Prime Minister Stephen
Harper's Conservatives, who have charged that the NDP's promises
would require billions of dollars of tax hikes or deficits. NDP
leader Thomas Mulcair has pledged to keep the budget in balance
from the start of his mandate.
It was not immediately clear how much the corporate tax hike
would raise. In 2011, the NDP had budgeted for C$9.9 billion
($7.5 billion) in increased revenue by 2014-15 from its plan to
restore the corporate tax rate to 19.5 percent.
The Conservatives, who defeated the NDP and other parties in
the 2011 election, had brought the corporate rate down and
encouraged the provinces to do the same, with the goal of making
Canada more competitive in drawing companies and helping them to
compete internationally.
Their opponents have charged that the companies have merely
sat on their cash rather than investing, leading former Bank of
Canada Governor Mark Carney to speak of "dead money."
Because the polls suggest none of the parties would win a
majority, each would have to rely on another's support, making
their fiscal plans somewhat notional.
Neither the Conservatives nor the Liberals, to their left,
favor raising corporate taxes.
($1=$1.32 Canadian)
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)