(Adds exchange over niqab)
By Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Oct 2 The leader of Canada's New
Democratic Party, trying to regain lost ground ahead of the
Oct. 19 election, lashed out at his rivals on Friday while
defending his unpopular opposition to a ban on Muslim full face
coverings in citizenship ceremonies.
Opinion polls show the New Democrats of Thomas Mulcair -
which started the campaign strongly - could come in third
nationally and shed one-third of its seats in the predominantly
French-speaking province of Quebec, his main stronghold.
One potential beneficiary of the slide is the rival
center-left Liberal Party of Justin Trudeau, who says he is the
best choice to defeat Prime Minister Stephen Harper.
Mulcair said Trudeau backed Harper on key issues such as the
need for oil pipelines and a controversial new security law that
gives police broad powers.
"You have the same economic, social and environmental
policies. We're against Mr. Harper, we want to beat him and
replace him," he told Trudeau in a televised French-language
debate in Quebec.
Mulcair has stumbled in Quebec over the use of the niqab, or
full face covering, used by Muslim women during citizenship
ceremonies.
The New Democratic Party leader says women do not need to
lift the veil as long as they show their faces before the
ceremony for identification purposes - a stance that polls
indicate is hugely unpopular in the province.
Harper said Mulcair was disconnected from reality and public
opinion in opposing a ban that the Conservatives are seeking.
Mulcair said only two women since 2011 had tried to wear
veils during citizenship ceremonies, to which Harper replied:
"One case is one case too many. You don't defend fundamental
values with statistics."
Mulcair, who accused Harper of using the niqab issue to hide
a poor record on the economy, said that if people were worried
about a woman being oppressed, they should go after the
oppressor.
"It's not in taking away the rights of this woman, in
preventing her from becoming a citizen, that you are going to be
able to help her, in the name of God," he declared.
The tough-on-crime low-tax Conservatives are bidding to win
a rare fourth consecutive election.
Mulcair noted that after winning his first majority in 2011,
Harper had raised the retirement age to 67 from 65.
"Did you tell that to Quebecers and Canadians during the
last election (campaign)? What are you hiding this time, Mr.
Harper?" he said.
The New Democrats have never governed federally and became
the largest opposition party for the first time in 2011 after
winning a majority of seats in Quebec, Canada's second most
populous province.
A Leger poll in the Journal de Montreal on Friday showed the
party was now doing so poorly that it would take only 37 of the
78 Quebec seats in the House of Commons, down from the 54 it
currently has.
Nationally, surveys suggest the Conservatives will capture
the most seats but fall short of a majority. On paper, that
would leave them vulnerable to being defeated by the Liberals
and New Democrats acting together.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren; Editing by
James Dalgleish and Ken Wills)