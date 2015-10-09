(Adds quotes from prime minister, jobless data)
By Julie Gordon
RICHMOND, British Columbia Oct 9 Canada's
ruling Conservatives on Friday pledged to run a series of modest
budget surpluses if they retain power in an Oct. 19 election,
seeking to portray themselves as the best economic stewards in a
race that looks too tight to call.
But the pledge came the same day data showed Canada's
unemployment rate rose to its highest level since February 2014,
adding to a string of challenges for Prime Minister Stephen
Harper in the final days of his campaign.
Recent polls indicate Harper could well lose power after
almost a decade in office focused on cutting taxes, introducing
tougher sentences for crime and trying to support the energy
industry.
The Conservatives - who say opposition parties will wreck
the economy if they take office - predicted surpluses of C$1.67
billion ($1.29 billion) in 2016/17, C$1.42 billion in 2017/18,
C$947.8 million in 2018/19 and C$2.41 billion on 2019/20.
"The wrong decisions now ... on taxes, on spending, on
deficits, will cause real economic damage, everywhere in this
country, for years to come," said Harper.
"If we don't get our economy right, nothing else will
matter," he told a rally in British Columbia to launch the
party's full election platform.
The opposition Liberals and New Democrats say Harper has
grossly mismanaged the economy.
Data released by Statistics Canada showed that while the
economy added 12,100 jobs in September, the unemployment rate
unexpectedly hit 7.1 percent as more people sought work.
Harper points to the creation of 1.3 million new jobs since
the depth of the financial crisis, but the number of unemployed
has climbed on his watch.
"We have today 300,000 more unemployed than there were when
the crisis hit in 2008. Stephen Harper has the worst job
creation record of any prime minister since the Second World
War. You deserve better," Thomas Mulcair, leader of the New
Democrats, said in Montreal.
The New Democrats, who are promising to balance the budget,
also released their full platform on Friday, promising to
kick-start the economy and create jobs.
Separately, a Bank of Canada survey revealed tepid overall
business sentiment.
The Liberals, who currently enjoy a narrow poll lead, are
proposing to run three years of budget deficits to fund
infrastructure investment.
"The Conservative platform released today confirms Harper
has not changed. He has run out of ideas," said John McCallum of
the Liberals, a former federal minister of national revenue.
($1=$1.29 Canadian)
