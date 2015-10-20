(Adds Trudeau rally, White House comments)
MONTREAL/OTTAWA Oct 20 Canada's Prime
Minister-designate Justin Trudeau, having trounced his
Conservative rivals, will face immediate pressure to deliver on
a swathe of election promises, from tackling climate change to
legalizing marijuana.
Trudeau toppled Stephen Harper's Conservatives to win a
majority on Monday, giving him the freedom to start implementing
his campaign pledges largely unimpeded.
The 43-year-old son of former prime minister Pierre Trudeau
was swept to victory with 39.5 percent of the popular vote in an
election that saw the highest voter turnout since 1993.
The win marked a turn in political fortunes that smashed the
record for the number of seats gained from one election to the
next. The center-left Liberals had been a distant third-place
party before the vote.
Trudeau campaigned on a promise of change, striking a chord
with Canadians weary of nine years of Conservative rule. Harper
resigned as party leader after the defeat.
"When the time for change strikes, it's lethal," former
Conservative Prime Minister Brian Mulroney said in a television
interview.
Trudeau, a telegenic father of three, also returns a touch
of glamour, youth and charisma to Ottawa.
Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper asked "Is Justin Trudeau
the sexiest politician in the world?" while an Australian news
website was more direct: "The votes are in and Canada has come
out of its election with a super hot new leader."
Trudeau, who kicked off his first morning as prime
minister-designate by greeting astonished voters at a Montreal
subway station in his home constituency, held a rally in Ottawa
on Tuesday.
"This afternoon we can celebrate but the work is only
beginning," Trudeau, speaking in French, told several hundred
jubilant supporters in Ottawa.
The Liberal leader will have to quickly start delivering on
his promises to change policy, beginning with a U.N. climate
change summit in Paris in December. Major allies have told
Canada it needs to commit to more ambitious targets for cutting
emissions of greenhouse gases.
"Canada has also made a substantial and important commitment
in advance of the Paris climate talks. We believe that it's
possible that there is more that Canada can do in this regard,"
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a briefing
on Tuesday.
The White House also said it hopes the new Canadian
government will continue to support the efforts of the U.S.-led
coalition to fight Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq.
Trudeau has pledged to withdraw Canada's CF-18 bombers from
the coalition fight but maintain humanitarian aid and training.
U.S. President Barack Obama was expected to telephone
Trudeau to congratulate him on his win, Earnest said.
Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Harper's
defeat will not affect Kerry's decision on whether to approve
the controversial Keystone XL pipeline between the two
countries.
Trudeau backs Keystone and has vowed to repair cool
relations between Ottawa and Washington.
Choosing a cabinet will be one of Trudeau's top priorities
before he and his ministers are sworn in over the next two to
three weeks.
Former Canadian Finance Minister Ralph Goodale is among
seven top contenders to run that department, a senior adviser to
Trudeau said.
The Liberals plan to run a C$10 billion annual budget
deficit for three years to invest in infrastructure and help
stimulate Canada's anemic economic growth.
Stock investors cheered the Liberal victory, betting it
would loosen government purse strings to kick-start growth.
Shares of construction firms and railways rose on the
Toronto Stock Exchange along with heavyweight resource and
financial stocks.
Canadian medical marijuana stocks also were higher.
The Liberals' strong showing removed the uncertainty that
could have resulted from a minority government, and while the
new administration plans to run deficits, it has also said it
would keep corporate tax rates steady.
The Canadian dollar strengthened as fiscal policy
could limit the need to cut interest rates.
"People are breathing a sigh of relief and they are looking
for those areas that should show a positive impact from what the
Liberals were talking about," said Irwin Michael, portfolio
manager at ABC Funds.
