April 4 The Canadian province of Saskatchewan,
stung by collapsing prices of key products potash and crude oil,
re-elected its right-leaning Saskatchewan Party government on
Monday, CBC News projected.
Brad Wall, the province's charismatic leader since 2007, led
his party to its third straight victory, a result that was
expected but a first for a Saskatchewan conservative party.
CBC projected the Saskatchewan Party will form a majority
government in the western Canadian province.
Saskatchewan is the home base of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
, and rivals Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc
also operate potash mines there.
Wall's government has begun a review of its complex potash
royalty system.
($1 = 1.3060 Canadian dollars)
