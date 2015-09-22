(Adds details, background, byline)

By Randall Palmer

MONTREAL, Sept 22 The leader of Canada's Liberal Party, running tied in polls ahead of an October election, said on Tuesday there are no circumstances under which he would support a Conservative minority government and Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

Canadians are heading into an election with support for the three main parties unusually divided, suggesting one of the parties could end up with a minority government. That has raised questions over how long that government could survive.

"I have spent my entire political career fighting against Mr. Harper's narrow and meaner vision of what Canada can be and what the government should do," Justin Trudeau told reporters during a campaign stop.

"There are no circumstances in which I would support Stephen Harper to continue being prime minister of this country."

Trudeau showed himself more open to the idea of allowing a minority New Democratic Party government to take power. The two parties are to the left of Harper's Conservatives, who is running for a rare fourth consecutive term in office.

Asked whether there was a circumstance in which his party would help install an NDP government, Trudeau said, "The Liberal party has always been open in minority situations to working with other members of the house to pass legislation that serves Canadians."