OTTAWA, Sept 15 Canadian Green Party leader
Elizabeth May, who has been excluded from Thursday's campaign
debate on the economy, declared on Tuesday that she would
unofficially take part via Twitter.
"Despite the Globe and Mail's attempt to exclude the Green
Party and Elizabeth May from the debate, she will participate,"
said Green spokesman Julian Morelli.
The Globe, which is organizing the debate, only invited the
three main parties, the Conservatives, the New Democratic Party
and the Liberals. The Green Party had only two seats in the
House of Commons when the election was called and therefore did
not have official party status in the House.
May intends to respond to questions posed by the debate
moderator in real time through a Twitter video feed.
She took a prominent role in the first debate of the
campaign for the Oct 19 election. Some pundits declared she was
the winner.
The Greens are running a distant fourth with less than 5
percent support, and polling aggregator
www.threehundredeight.com sees them taking only one seat in the
election based on current polls.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)