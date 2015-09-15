(Corrects date in dateline)

OTTAWA, Sept 15 Canadian Green Party leader Elizabeth May, who has been excluded from Thursday's campaign debate on the economy, declared on Tuesday that she would unofficially take part via Twitter.

"Despite the Globe and Mail's attempt to exclude the Green Party and Elizabeth May from the debate, she will participate," said Green spokesman Julian Morelli.

The Globe, which is organizing the debate, only invited the three main parties, the Conservatives, the New Democratic Party and the Liberals. The Green Party had only two seats in the House of Commons when the election was called and therefore did not have official party status in the House.

May intends to respond to questions posed by the debate moderator in real time through a Twitter video feed.

She took a prominent role in the first debate of the campaign for the Oct 19 election. Some pundits declared she was the winner.

The Greens are running a distant fourth with less than 5 percent support, and polling aggregator www.threehundredeight.com sees them taking only one seat in the election based on current polls.