* Voters, opposition parties allege fraudulent phone calls
* Canadians make 31,000 contacts with Elections Canada
* Elections Canada broadens investigation
(Adds reaction)
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, March 2 An investigation into
alleged dirty tricks during last year's Canadian election
campaign has been broadened after the number of complaints
snowballed into the tens of thousands, the federal agency that
runs elections said on Friday.
The complaints to Elections Canada concern fraudulent phone
calls made during the campaign for the May 2011 federal
election, which was won by the Conservatives. Opposition
politicians allege the calls directed their supporters away from
correct polling stations in an effort to suppress their votes.
The opposition Liberals have also complained of rude calls
made under their name in an apparent attempt to alienate voters.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper has categorically denied
Conservative Party involvement in the calls and challenged the
opposition to provide evidence of malfeasance.
Elections Canada said the high volume of complaints
regarding "robocalls", automated calls made with a recorded
message, in recent days was the result of political parties and
members of Parliament having called on the public to send
information to the agency.
"More than 31,000 contacts have been initiated with
Elections Canada by Canadians. Elections Canada is reviewing
these and will take action as appropriate," the agency said in a
statement on Friday.
It emerged on Feb. 23 that Elections Canada had opened an
investigation into possible electoral fraud in Guelph, Ontario,
but the agency had not confirmed the breadth of its
investigations elsewhere, or even if it was investigating.
Friday's statement said the Commissioner of Canada Elections
was looking at new complaints and had the authority to bring in
investigators from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other
agencies to help in times of high volume.
The Guelph investigation has centered on calls made through
an automated call center used by the Conservatives, though
Elections Canada documents said the call center itself was not
under suspicion of doing anything wrong.
The calls - which falsely claimed to be from Elections
Canada - directed voters to the wrong polling stations.
Elections Canada stresses it does not phone voters and says it
does not even have voters' phone numbers.
Opposition parties have accused the Conservatives of being
behind the fake phone calls. Liberal leader Bob Rae told a news
conference on Friday that in past elections only a few hundred
complaints had been registered.
"The notion that you can do anything to win, I think all of
us have to reflect on that as we look at our politics," Rae
said. "You can't use any means to take power and you can't use
any means to hold on to power."
Harper spokesman Andrew MacDougall said the
contacts Elections Canada had received were not proof of
wrongdoing by any party.
He said the Liberals had paid millions of dollars
during the campaign to make hundreds of thousands of calls, and
he suggested that these may have been what irritated their
backers.
"Surely the onus is on the Liberals to explain these
complaints from their supporters about Liberal calls," he
said.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Peter Galloway and Rob
Wilson)