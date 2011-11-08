* 12,672 wells expected in 2012, up 1 pct
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 8 A shift in Canada to
more complex oil and gas drilling and a shortage of skilled
labor are expected to result in just a small increase in the
number of wells drilled next year, the country's drilling
contractors said on Tuesday.
The Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors
forecast a total of 12,672 wells would be drilled in Western
Canada, up 1 percent from an expected 12,555 in 2011.
With persistently weak natural gas prices, explorers and
producers are directing more spending to oil and liquids-rich
gas trapped in shale rock, which requires horizontal drilling
and hydraulic rock fracturing techniques.
"With the increasing complexity of the wells and the
associated time to drill them, as well as shortage of
experienced crews, the association does not anticipate a
significant increase in the well count for 2012," it said in a
statement.
Last week, the association representing Canada's oil field
service companies said it expected a more optimistic 10 percent
increase in the Western Canadian well count. [ID:nN1E7A21GF]
The CAODC said the industry suffered a big loss of trained
crews as drilling slowed down during the economic downturn of
2009 and has had a hard time rebuilding the work force.
"While the numbers of new workers joining industry is
encouraging, it will take time to develop their skills,' the
CAODC said. "In addition to outside labor competition, the
drilling rigs lose many skilled people to positions within
industry, particularly specialized positions like directional
drilling."
In terms of rig usage, 55 percent of the country's fleet is
expected to be operating on average through the year, a similar
percentage to 2011. However, the fleet is expected to grow by
35 rigs from today, the group said.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)