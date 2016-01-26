TORONTO Jan 26 The Canadian federal government plans to require a separate climate test for proposed pipelines and a planned LNG export terminal, which are now under regulatory review, to determine their impact on Canada's greenhouse-gas emissions, according to a Globe and Mail report citing a government source late on Monday.

The climate analyses are part of proposed measures - which include additional First Nations consultations - that Ottawa will impose on Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain expansion and TransCanada's Energy East, both currently before the National Energy Board, said the report.

The Globe report said the measures that impose new delays on billion-dollar projects, will also apply to Pacific NorthWest's planned LNG export terminal, currently in front of the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency.

Pacific NorthWest LNG is a proposed natural gas liquefaction and export facility in the western Canadian province of British Columbia. The facility plans to liquefy and export natural gas produced by Progress Energy Canada, a subsidiary of Malaysia's Petronas.

Pacific NorthWest itself is majority owned by Petronas, with minority interests owned by Sinopec, JAPEX, Indian Oil, and PetroleumBRUNEI.

The Globe said the government is expected to announce the measures next month. (Writing by Euan Rocha Editing by W Simon)