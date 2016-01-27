OTTAWA Jan 27 Following are the transitional
rules for environmental reviews of major energy projects that
the Canadian government unveiled on Wednesday:
RULES FOR SPECIFIC PROJECTS
1) Kinder Morgan Inc's proposed Trans Mountain
expansion
The government will:
* undertake deeper consultations with indigenous peoples and
provide funding to support participation in these consultations
* assess the upstream greenhouse gas emissions associated
with this project and make this information public
* appoint a ministerial representative to engage
communities, including indigenous communities potentially
affected by the project, to seek their views and report back to
the minister of natural resources.
The minister intends to seek an extension to the legislated
time limit for the government's decision by four months (to
seven months in total), extending the date from August 2016 to
December 2016.
2) TransCanada Corp's proposed Energy East pipeline
The government will:
* undertake deeper consultations with indigenous peoples
potentially affected by the project and provide funding to
support these consultations
* help facilitate expanded public input into the National
Energy Board review process, including public and community
engagement activities. The minister of natural resources intends
to recommend the appointment of three temporary members to the
National Energy Board
* assess the upstream greenhouse gas emissions associated
with this project and make this information public.
The minister intends to seek an extension to the legislated
review time limit by six months (to 21 months in total) and seek
an extension to the legislated time limit for the government's
decision by three months (to six months in total), for an
anticipated total of 27 months
MORE GENERAL PRINCIPLES
* no project proponent will be asked to return to the
starting line - project reviews will continue within the current
legislative framework and in accordance with treaty provisions
* decisions will be based on science, traditional knowledge
of indigenous peoples and other relevant evidence
* the views of the public and affected communities will be
sought and considered
* indigenous peoples will be meaningfully consulted, and
where appropriate, impacts on their rights and interests will be
accommodated
* direct and upstream greenhouse gas emissions linked to the
projects under review will be assessed.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)