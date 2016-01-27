OTTAWA Jan 27 Following are the transitional rules for environmental reviews of major energy projects that the Canadian government unveiled on Wednesday:

RULES FOR SPECIFIC PROJECTS

1) Kinder Morgan Inc's proposed Trans Mountain expansion

The government will:

* undertake deeper consultations with indigenous peoples and provide funding to support participation in these consultations

* assess the upstream greenhouse gas emissions associated with this project and make this information public

* appoint a ministerial representative to engage communities, including indigenous communities potentially affected by the project, to seek their views and report back to the minister of natural resources.

The minister intends to seek an extension to the legislated time limit for the government's decision by four months (to seven months in total), extending the date from August 2016 to December 2016.

2) TransCanada Corp's proposed Energy East pipeline

The government will:

* undertake deeper consultations with indigenous peoples potentially affected by the project and provide funding to support these consultations

* help facilitate expanded public input into the National Energy Board review process, including public and community engagement activities. The minister of natural resources intends to recommend the appointment of three temporary members to the National Energy Board

* assess the upstream greenhouse gas emissions associated with this project and make this information public.

The minister intends to seek an extension to the legislated review time limit by six months (to 21 months in total) and seek an extension to the legislated time limit for the government's decision by three months (to six months in total), for an anticipated total of 27 months

MORE GENERAL PRINCIPLES

* no project proponent will be asked to return to the starting line - project reviews will continue within the current legislative framework and in accordance with treaty provisions

* decisions will be based on science, traditional knowledge of indigenous peoples and other relevant evidence

* the views of the public and affected communities will be sought and considered

* indigenous peoples will be meaningfully consulted, and where appropriate, impacts on their rights and interests will be accommodated

* direct and upstream greenhouse gas emissions linked to the projects under review will be assessed. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)