Feb 22 The Canadian province of Ontario
plans to report back on a review of its green energy program by
the end of March and will not tamper with rules that require
local content for all projects, its top energy official said on
Wednesday.
The province, Canada's largest, is reviewing its
two-year-old feed-in tariff program, a scheme that pays well
above-market rates to producers of renewable energy from sources
such as the sun, wind and biomass.
"I am working really hard to get it done in the first
quarter... I know people are anxious," Ontario energy minister
Chris Bentley said in an interview.
