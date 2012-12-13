TOKYO, Dec 13 Acquisitive Japanese trading houses will find the course clear of some of their toughest competitors in the race for Canadian energy assets after Ottawa said it would bar state-owned companies from taking majority stakes in oil sands assets. Following are details of investments by Japanese companies into the Canadian commodities and energy resources sector in recent years, according to company announcements. Date Company Investment Jul-09 Mitsubishi Acquires a 25 percent stake in Materials Corp Similco copper mine project in British Columbia for C$28.75 million ($29.18 million) Feb-10 Mitsubishi Formed a 50-50 joint venture in uranium exploration project with CanAlaska Mar-10 Sojitz Sojitz, two other Japan firms agree to take stake in copper mining rights at Gilbraltar mine for C$187 million Aug-10 Mitsubishi 50 pct stake in Penn West Energy Trust's shale gas development project in British Columbia for C$450 million Aug-10 Sojitz Sojitz, Thompson Creek Metals announce C$500 million investment to raise Molybdenum output at Endako mine Jan-11 Itochu, Itochu, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Mitsui Mining Co to partcipate in Imperial Metals' Ruddock Creek zinc/lead exploration project Jan-11 Marubeni Takes a 49 percent stake in 78-MW Raleigh wind farm in Ontario Mar-11 Toyota Tsusho Toyota Tsusho, Chubu Electric acquire remaining 50 pct stake in gas-fired 875-MW Goreway plant project in Ontario Nov-11 Marubeni Acquires Canadian coal firm, Grande Cache Coal Corp for C$983 million Nov-11 Marubeni Acquires additional stake in Canada's Alouette Aluminum Smelter for $180 million to raise stake to 13.33 percent Nov-11 Sojitz Sojitz, two other Japan firms to spend C$69 million to raise Gibraltar copper/Molybdenum output by 60 percent Feb-12 Mitsubishi Takes a 40 percent stake in Encana's natural gas development project in British Columbia Mar-12 Mitsubishi Takes a 25 percent stake in Marathon PGM (Platinum Group Metals) project in Canada Mar-12 Itochu, Mitsui Take an additional 15 percent Mining stake in Ruddock Creek zinc/lead project Mar-12 JX Nippon Oil & Acquires 25 percent stake in Energy Canadian metallurgical coal assets from Xstrata Coal for $435 million Apr-12 Toyota Tsusho Acquires 32.5 pct stake in Encana's coalbed methane project in Alberta for C$602 million May-12 Mitsubishi Takes a 20 percent stake in LNG export facility near Kitimat, British Columbia Jun-12 Mitsubishi, Jointly participate in a 100-MW Osaka Gas, Sharp solar power generation project in Ontario Aug-12 Inpex, JGC Completes acquisition of 40 percent stake in shale gas projects in Horn River, Cordova and Liard basins from Nexen ($1 = 0.9852 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Alex Richardson)