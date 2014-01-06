(Adds comments, environmental protest, details, background))
By Julie Gordon
VANCOUVER Jan 6 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper said on Monday he was confident that TransCanada Corp's
controversial Keystone XL pipeline would be eventually
approved by U.S. authorities.
U.S. President Barack Obama is set this year to decide the
fate of the northern leg of the proposed project, which would
carry crude from the Alberta oil sands in Canada to the U.S.
Gulf Coast. Obama is under heavy pressure from environmental
activists to block the pipeline.
"I am confident that in due course - I can't put a timeline
on it - the project will one way or another proceed," Harper
said during a question-and-answer session at the Vancouver Board
of Trade.
The event was disrupted when two climate protesters walked
onto the stage and held up signs as they stood next to Harper.
One of the placards said "Climate justice now."
Green groups say building the pipeline will speed up
extraction of oil from the tar sands - a process that consumes
more energy than regular drilling.
Harper's chief spokesman declined to comment on the security
breach.
Canada's right-leaning Conservative government strongly
backs the pipeline and Harper repeated his view that he hoped
Washington would approve it, given what he said was the strong
support for the project among American politicians and the
general U.S. population.
The timeline for U.S. approval has slipped repeatedly and
Harper said Obama had "punted" the decision.
In September, Harper told a New York audience that the logic
behind the pipeline was "simply overwhelming" and said "you
don't take no for an answer." The 1,200-mile (1,900-km) pipeline
would carry 830,000 barrels a day.
Environmentalists and aboriginal groups are also strongly
opposed to Enbridge Corp's proposed Northern Gateway
pipeline from the oil sands to the British Columbia coast and
from there to Asian markets.
The government backs the idea of more pipeline capacity to
the Pacific coast on the grounds that Canada needs to reduce
reliance on the United States, which takes around 99 percent of
Canadian energy exports.
Late last month a review panel recommended the pipeline be
built. Ottawa has until the middle of June to make a decision.
"We will not approve projects unless they're not only in our
economic interest but also they meet the highest standards of
environmental protection," said Harper.
Opponents of the Northern Gateway - part of which would run
across aboriginal lands as well as crossing remote areas - say a
breach would cause an environmental catastrophe.
A group of about 20 anti-pipeline protesters gathered
outside the Vancouver hotel where the event took place, beating
drums and chanting "We don't want your dirty oil."
Harper also said he was more optimistic about the economy in
2014 than in past years because of evidence of stronger growth
in the United States and a comeback in Europe.