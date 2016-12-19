CALGARY, Alberta Dec 19 U.S.-based Koch Industries Inc's oil sands subsidiary in Canada wants to pull out of a project in the Muskwa region in the province of Alberta, citing economic and regulatory uncertainties, the local energy regulator said on Monday.

This month Canada's year-old Liberal government, which ran on a pro-environment platform, reached a deal with provinces including Alberta to introduce a landmark national carbon price. Critics have said that would make the country less attractive to investment. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)