By David Ljunggren and Julie Gordon
OTTAWA/VANCOUVER Feb 19 Canada unveiled tax
measures on Thursday that will allow investors in new liquefied
natural gas plants to recover costs more quickly, improving the
competitiveness of projects proposed for the Pacific coast
province of British Columbia.
Industry groups said the new measures would encourage
investment in LNG projects in Canada, some of which have stalled
in recent months as companies cut spending in response to
plummeting oil prices.
"It certainly helps move the ball forward," said David
Keane, president of the B.C. LNG Alliance, which represents
seven of 19 projects proposed in British Columbia.
Under the rules, companies building new LNG export terminals
will be able to deduct capital costs at a faster rate, allowing
them to defer tax payments and recoup investment more quickly.
Ottawa will establish a capital cost allowance rate of 30
percent for equipment used in natural gas liquefaction, up from
a current rate of 8 percent rate, and 10 percent for buildings
at a facility that liquefies natural gas.
The tax relief will be available for capital assets acquired
after Feb 19 this year and before 2025.
The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP),
which lobbied for the changes, said the tax breaks will allow
Canadian projects to better compete with rival developments in
the United States and Australia.
"This tax classification change actually puts Canadian LNG
facilities on a more level playing field with our international
competitors," said Ben Brunnen, manager for fiscal and economic
policy with CAPP. "And that's going to improve our
competitiveness for those scarce dollars."
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who introduced the
changes in a televised news conference from a Vancouver suburb
on Thursday, said the measures would encourage investment that
otherwise would not occur.
"The business of shipping natural gas is capital intensive.
The bar for entry is high," he said.
Last week, Reuters revealed that the government was again
studying the idea of new tax breaks in the upcoming budget for
companies that build LNG plants.
Roughly two dozen LNG terminals have been proposed in
Canada, with the majority planned for the West Coast province of
British Columbia. Backed by energy giants such as Malaysia's
Petronas as well as Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron Corp
, the projects would ship North American gas to Asian
markets.
