CALGARY, Alberta Nov 25 Canada's Northwest
Territories, including its Arctic islands and the adjacent
Beaufort Sea, hold more than 1.2 billion barrels of crude oil
and 16.4 trillion cubic feet of marketable natural gas, the
National Energy Board (NEB) said on Tuesday.
The NEB, the industry regulator, also estimated the region
holds 53.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids.
The crude oil total is minor compared with the U.S. Energy
Information Administration's estimate of Canada's total proved
reserves of 173.11 billion barrels, but it is nearly 25 percent
of the EIA's estimate of the country's natural gas reserves of
68.17 trillion cubic feet.
The report by the NEB was the first in which it analysed
discovered oil and gas resources in the Arctic islands as well
as the Northwest Territories mainland.
Interest in oil and gas drilling in the Arctic is
intensifying as the polar region warms up and sea ice retreats.
Oil companies such as Chevron and Exxon Mobil Corp's
majority-owned Imperial Oil hold exploration
licenses in the Beaufort Sea off the Northwest Territories'
north coast, while Arctic nations, including Canada, are keen to
stake a claim to disputed territories in the region, including
the North Pole.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Peter Galloway)