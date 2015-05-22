CALGARY, Alberta May 22 Two prospective
shale-oil fields in Canada's Northwest Territories may contain
more than 200 billion barrels of crude, according to a study
released on Friday by the country's energy regulator, but only a
fraction of that amount will be recoverable.
In the first assessment of the Canol and Bluefish shale
fields in the central Northwest Territories near the town of
Norman Wells, 145 kilometers (90 miles) south of the Arctic
Circle, Canada's National Energy Board and the N.W.T. Geological
Survey found the fields might be the nation's largest untapped
oil reserves.
The Canol field, which has already seen exploratory drilling
by Husky Energy Inc and others, could hold as much as
145 billion barrels of oil in place. Although it did not
estimate how much of that could be produced, the study says the
Permian field in Texas, where producers typically recover 3
percent of oil in place, may be the nearest geological
equivalent.
"If a 3 percent recovery factor was applied to the in-place
value for the Canol Shale, the recoverable resource would become
4.35 billion barrels," the study noted.
Fourteen exploration licenses have been awarded for the
Canol shale, and seven wells have been drilled into the
formation since 2012, but results have not been made public.
The smaller Bluefish shale formation has not yet been
explored. It is thought to hold 46.3 billion barrels of oil in
place.
