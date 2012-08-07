VANCOUVER Aug 7 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, asked about Enbridge Inc's proposal to build a pipeline from Alberta to the Pacific Coast, said on Tuesday that diversifying energy exports was in the vital interests of Canada.

Harper declined to say whether he backed the project, which is under attack from green groups, some aboriginal bands and the provincial government of British Columbia. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; Writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Janet Guttsman)