OTTAWA, June 29 Canada wants a single federal
authority to assess the potential impact of oil pipelines and
mines, officials said on Thursday, a move that could help quell
protests that have blocked a series of major projects.
Responsibility for examining the environmental impact of
projects on federally-regulated land in Canada is shared between
three separate entities, a system that the Liberal government
says the public does not trust.
Government plans released on Thursday mean the
much-criticised national energy regulator would lose its power
to assess natural resource projects.
Aboriginal and environmental protesters currently trying to
block major pipelines have long complained the National Energy
Board is too close to the industry.
"This is all about rebuilding public trust in how we make
decisions on major projects that are important to our economy,"
said a government official who requested anonymity because they
were not authorized to talk to the press.
The official said the government was currently thinking
about giving overall responsibility for probes to the Canadian
Environmental Assessment Agency.
Protracted protests last year forced Ottawa to veto one
major pipeline from Alberta's oil sands to the Pacific Coast
and are dragging out study of another line to the Atlantic.
Canada needs to get its landlocked crude to its east and
west coasts to avoid pipeline bottlenecks that leave Canadian
oil trading at a discount.
Under the plans, the new assessment body would pay more
attention to the long-term implications of a project and the
views of aboriginal populations as well as allowing public
comments much earlier in the process.
The government would retain final responsibility for
deciding whether a project could go ahead.
Even if the new body were created it would have little
immediate impact on the energy sector. Existing projects, such
as TransCanada Corp's proposed Energy East pipeline
from Alberta to the Atlantic Coast, will be assessed by the NEB
under current rules.
The government plans to introduce draft legislation later
this year to implement the changes and hopes they will become
law in 2018.
Reuters reported last year that the Liberal government would
consider stripping the NEB of sole oversight for new projects.
