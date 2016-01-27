(Adds regulator's comment on hiring, oversight criticism)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Jan 27 A sharp downturn in Canada's oil
patch that has caused thousands of layoffs has made it easier
for the country's energy regulator to find and hire experienced
staff, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Canada's National Energy Board has recently hired more than
a dozen people focused on pipeline safety, NEB's Peter Watson
told reporters after a speech in Toronto.
"We're very focused on attracting some of the talent that
has been leaving the industry as a result of the downturn," he
said.
The regulator's comments come a day after an official
environmental watchdog said the NEB is doing a poor job of
monitoring pipeline firms.
In response to the report, Watson said the NEB is tracking
corporate adherence to the conditions imposed on pipeline
approvals.
"We're doing more than ever to be transparent about the work
we do," he said in the speech.
The federal government plans to unveil new transitional
rules for environmental reviews of major pipeline projects after
stocks markets close on Wednesday.
Watson said that despite the policy flux, a review of Kinder
Morgan Inc's Trans Mountain pipeline was still on track
to be delivered by May.
He also said the NEB would soon update its rules on how much
detail companies must publicly report about their emergency
management plans.
In his speech, Watson, said the country's crude production
will likely increase out to a 2040 timeframe regardless of
whether pipelines are built or the price of oil, and that
greenhouse gas emissions would rise too without aggressive and
targeted government policy.
(Additional writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Diane Craft
and James Dalgleish)