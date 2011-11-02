* Ontario launches biennial feed-in tariff review

Nov 2 Ontario is concerned about the impact of its green energy subsidies on ratepayers and will address the issue in a just-launched review of the program, the Canadian province's deputy energy minister said on Wednesday.

Ontario's two-year-old feed-in tariff (FIT) program, which pays above-market rates to encourage the development of renewable energy projects, has stimulated the growth of a substantial green energy industry in Ontario.

But it has also angered ratepayers, who have watched their monthly electricity bills rise as a result of the program. Expensive green power was a flashpoint in last month's Ontario provincial election, which the incumbent Liberal Party won, although losing its majority in the provincial legislature.

"The impact on the rate base is something that the minister is concerned about obviously," Fareed Amin, Ontario's deputy energy minister, said on a conference call on Wednesday.

Chris Bentley, who was appointed Ontario's energy minister after the October election, announced this week that a long-awaited biennial review of FIT program had started. He appointed Amin to lead the review.

The rates that Ontario pays developers under 20-year contracts are widely expected to be cut because the costs of equipment such as solar panels and wind turbines have dropped since the Ontario program was launched two years ago.

Prices for solar energy are expected to see the deepest cuts as panel prices have plummeted globally due to a glut of equipment. Germany last week announced that its solar feed-in tariffs will fall 15 percent starting in 2012. [ID:nL5E7LR3J0]

The rates Ontario pays to developers of small solar projects are some of the highest in the world.

"Where the (solar) pricing is right now, it is too high...I think there is going to be a significant reduction," said Andrew Clark, co-founder of Spark Solar, an Ontario-based installer of small ground-mounted solar systems.

The industry has until Dec. 14 to have its say on the review, which will also look at speeding up the approval process for renewable energy contracts. Developers have long complained of long delays. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Peter Galloway)