Nov 2 Ontario is concerned about the impact of
its green energy subsidies on ratepayers and will address the
issue in a just-launched review of the program, the Canadian
province's deputy energy minister said on Wednesday.
Ontario's two-year-old feed-in tariff (FIT) program, which
pays above-market rates to encourage the development of
renewable energy projects, has stimulated the growth of a
substantial green energy industry in Ontario.
But it has also angered ratepayers, who have watched their
monthly electricity bills rise as a result of the program.
Expensive green power was a flashpoint in last month's Ontario
provincial election, which the incumbent Liberal Party won,
although losing its majority in the provincial legislature.
"The impact on the rate base is something that the minister
is concerned about obviously," Fareed Amin, Ontario's deputy
energy minister, said on a conference call on Wednesday.
Chris Bentley, who was appointed Ontario's energy minister
after the October election, announced this week that a
long-awaited biennial review of FIT program had started. He
appointed Amin to lead the review.
The rates that Ontario pays developers under 20-year
contracts are widely expected to be cut because the costs of
equipment such as solar panels and wind turbines have dropped
since the Ontario program was launched two years ago.
Prices for solar energy are expected to see the deepest
cuts as panel prices have plummeted globally due to a glut of
equipment. Germany last week announced that its solar feed-in
tariffs will fall 15 percent starting in 2012. [ID:nL5E7LR3J0]
The rates Ontario pays to developers of small solar
projects are some of the highest in the world.
"Where the (solar) pricing is right now, it is too high...I
think there is going to be a significant reduction," said
Andrew Clark, co-founder of Spark Solar, an Ontario-based
installer of small ground-mounted solar systems.
The industry has until Dec. 14 to have its say on the
review, which will also look at speeding up the approval
process for renewable energy contracts. Developers have long
complained of long delays.
