* Rules could apply to Northern Gateway pipeline
* Conservatives want to speed up approval of major projects
By David Ljunggren and Jeffrey Jones
OTTAWA/CALGARY, March 30 Streamlined rules for
approving mines and pipelines in Canada will apply to existing
environmental reviews and could have an impact on Enbridge Inc's
proposed Northern Gateway oil pipeline, Natural
Resources Minister Joe Oliver told Reuters on Friday.
Canada's Conservative government on Thursday said it would
soon unveil measures to speed up the process of environmental
assessments for projects, including setting firm timetables for
formal hearings.
The Northern Gateway is a contentious project and so many
people have asked to comment that the public hearing - which
started in January - is now scheduled to wrap up towards the end
of 2013, a full year later than initially planned.
Asked whether the new rules could affect the Northern
Gateway, Oliver replied: "Yes, it could, because the whole point
of having the proposed legislation dealing with reviews that are
currently going on is that we want to make sure that those
reviews, like the new ones, will be done in a timely fashion."
Green activists say Ottawa is trying to push through
projects as quickly as possible, and say the consequences could
be an environmental disaster.
The Conservatives, keen to boost development of northern
Alberta's oil-rich tar sands, say the current system of
assessing projects for their impact on the environment is far
too complex and lengthy and therefore needs to be simplified.
Oliver said the new rules would contain transitional
measures to ensure they applied to existing reviews.
"Because they are in different stages they are not all going
to be treated the same," he said. "They can't be treated the
same, they shouldn't be treated the same. They have to be
treated according to where they are in the process given what we
want to achieve."
The C$5.5 billion ($5.5 billion) Northern Gateway pipeline
would move 525,000 barrels a day of oil sands-derived crude
1,177 km (731 miles) to the Pacific Coast from Alberta. It faces
strong opposition from environmental and aboriginal groups.
Last year, the Joint Review Panel weighing the application
was forced to lengthen the schedule by about a year to
accommodate more than 4,000 people who registered to participate
in the proceedings.
JP Morgan analyst Lawrence Eagles said the new rules could
to blast open the bottleneck in moving Canadian crude, which is
now forced into the U.S. market, where it gets a much lower
price than oil sold on overseas markets.
New supply lines to the West Coast, such as Northern Gateway
and Kinder Morgan Energy Partners' proposed Trans
Mountain expansion, are designed to lift the value of Canadian
oil by opening up Asian markets.
Eagles wrote in a research note that the new regulations
could make Northern Gateway operational by 2016 or earlier.
"Add in the Trans Mountain pipeline and the implication is
that Canada could be shipping considerable volumes of oil into
the Pacific Basin within four years," he said.
Oliver said he hoped to unveil the new rules in a matter of
weeks and said he wanted to be able to enforce the time limits
on hearings. He did not give details.
He points to the seven years it took to approve Imperial Oil
Ltd's Mackenzie Valley Arctic gas pipeline project as
an example of what he wants to avoid. Work on the pipeline has
not yet started.
The Canadian Energy Pipeline Association welcomed the idea
of fixed timetables, saying they would bring certainty.
"It's fair to say that Mackenzie is a good example of the
fact that you were dealing with a project that had no specific
timelines associated with the review process and went on
forever," said spokesman Philippe Reicher.
"It would make sense to me not wanting to see a similar
situation on any major project. It's not in the best interest of
anybody, quite frankly."
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
