OTTAWA Jan 27 The Canadian government announced
an extension of time for reviewing and deciding on whether to
let two key crude oil pipelines go ahead, in an attempt to spur
deeper consultations and an assessment of greenhouse gas
emissions.
The interim rules are designed to take greater account of
environmental impacts and indigenous groups' points of view for
the two pipelines, which are opposed by environmentalists and
some communities but backed by industry.
It pushes back the deadline for the government to decide on
Kinder Morgan Inc's plan to twin its Trans Mountain
Pipeline to December 2016 from August 2016, signaling that the
review by the National Energy Board (NEB) will still be due by
May.
It also extends the total period for the NEB review and
subsequent government decision of TransCanada Corp's Energy East
pipeline to 27 months from the currently mandated 18 months. The
clock will begin ticking when the NEB starts the hearing
process.
The government also announced a set of interim rules,
including assessing greenhouse gas emissions, for all major
projects, including LNG terminals.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr; Editing by Alan
Crosby)