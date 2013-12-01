VANCOUVER, Dec 1 British Columbia, Canada's westernmost province, is working on a tax framework for a dozen new gas export terminals along its Pacific coastline. The majority of these proposed terminals would be in the Prince Rupert and Kitimat areas, port communities along Canada's west coast. Grassy Point, a jut of land just 10 miles south of Alaska is also being considered. So far, three projects have been awarded export permits by Canada's National Energy Board (NEB) and six are under review, although no final investment decisions have been made. Here is an overview of some of the proposed LNG export facilities in the western Canadian province of British Columbia: Approved by the NEB Project Companies Location Start-up Capacity (tonnes per annum) Kitimat LNG Chevron Corp, Kitimat 2017 10 million Apache Corp LNG Canada Shell Canada Kitimat before 12 million, Ltd, 2020 expands to Mitsubishi 24 million Corp, Korea Gas Corp, PetroChina Douglas Haisla Douglas 2016 700,000, Channel LNG Nation, LNG Island expands to Partners (Kitimat) 1.8 million Under review by NEB Project Companies Location Start-up Capacity (tonnes per annum) Pacific Petronas, Lelu Island, 2018 6 million, NorthWest Japan Prince expands to LNG Petroleum Rupert 12 million Exploration Prince BG Group Ridley 2021 14 million Rupert LNG Plc, Spectra Island, Energy Corp Prince Rupert Triton LNG Idemitsu Undetermined 2017 2.3 million Kosan Co, AltaGas Ltd Woodfibre Pacific Oil Squamish 2017 2 million LNG and Gas Group WCC LNG Exxon Mobil Undetermined 2021-2023 10 million, Corp, expands to Imperial Oil 30 million Aurora LNG CNOOC Inc, Grassy Point unknown 24 million Inpex Corp, JGC Corp Other Players Quicksilver Resources has proposed to build the Discovery LNG project at Campbell River, with start-up targeted for 2019. Indian-American businessman Krishnan Suthanthiran has proposed an LNG export terminal in Kitsault, a ghost town north of Prince Rupert that he bought for $5 million in 2005. China's Sinopec Corp is rumored to be shopping around for a stake in of one of the existing LNG proposals or for a site for its own terminal. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)