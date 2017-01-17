By Ethan Lou
| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta Jan 17 Canada's main spy
agency last year warned energy companies about an increasing
risk of cyber espionage and attacks on pipelines, oil storage
and shipment facilities and power transmission towers using
homemade explosives, according to a classified document obtained
by Reuters.
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) warning
last May highlights an additional risk for the energy sector,
where opposition to pipelines has ramped up in Canada, home to
the world's third-largest oil reserves, and the United States.
In the document, which features speaking notes prepared for
a CSIS briefing with energy and utilities sector stakeholders,
an unidentified official specifies a threat from foreign
state-owned firms looking for confidential information about
investments or takeovers.
"You should expect your networks to be hit if you are
involved in any significant financial interactions with certain
foreign states," the official said in the document, obtained by
Reuters under access-to-information laws.
The hackers would want information on anything from
valuations to tax records and client names, the official said in
the document. The official said the agency had collected
evidence of such espionage in the past.
The document, parts of which were obscured for security
reasons, did not show the foreign states whose companies may be
linked to industrial espionage or their purported Canadian
victims.
In 2012, CSIS told the government that takeovers by Chinese
companies may threaten national security. At the time, China's
state-owned CNOOC Ltd had bid for Canadian producer
Nexen Inc.
The document also warned the sector was "vulnerable to
explosives" and identified potential targets. In the document,
the CSIS official referred to "terrorist attacks" since 2014 in
Canada and abroad, saying even large-scale attacks are
"technically simple."
Last year, five oil pipelines carrying Canadian crude in the
United States were halted in coordinated attacks by
environmental protesters, showing the ease with which people
with no technical expertise can disrupt the industry.
Energy companies already use surveillance cameras,
helicopters, remote sensors and drones to monitor some 119,000
km (74,000 miles) of pipelines across Canada, carrying 3.4
million barrels of crude a day, and have an agreement to
collaborate during an emergency.
But security experts and energy industry officials have said
it is impossible to lower the threat to zero.
Last week, vandals used on-site equipment to damage a
pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of
Alberta.
Asked about the document, CSIS spokeswoman Tahera Mufti did
not address details about the industry meeting or the briefing
official's description of physical threats to Canada's energy
infrastructure.
She said only that the agency's overall threat assessment
for the energy sector has remained constant, and that the sector
is a target globally for cyber attacks. Detecting such threats
is a "key national security priority," she said.
Major energy infrastructure companies in Canada, including
TransCanada Corp and Enbridge Inc, declined to
say whether they sent representatives to the meeting.
The Canadian Energy Pipeline Association, which includes
major pipeline companies but did not attend the meeting, said
its members have a "robust cyber security program" to prevent
espionage.
The Natural Resources Canada federal agency said only that
it works with the industry and regional governments to address
physical security and referred questions on cyber-intrusion to
Public Safety Canada, which did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
(Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Grant
McCool)