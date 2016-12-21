CALGARY, Alberta Dec 21 The Prime Minister of
Canada said on Wednesday U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was
"very supportive" of TransCanada Corp's proposed
Keystone XL crude oil pipeline in their first conversation after
the U.S. election.
Speaking at an event in Canada's oil capital Calgary,
Trudeau, who also supports Keystone XL, said he also saw
"extraordinary opportunities" for Canada if the United States
takes a step back from tackling climate change.
The 830,000 barrel per day Keystone XL pipeline would carry
oil sands crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest, but was
rejected by the Obama administration last year.
(Reporting by Nia Williams and Ethan Lou)