* Only two provinces have wind energy goals after 2016

* Developers need certainty as lead times are long

* 2011 should be record year for Canada wind installations

VANCOUVER, Oct 5 Long-term prospects for wind energy in Canada are uncertain despite a banner year in 2011, an industry body said on Wednesday, blaming provincial governments for failing to set renewable-energy goals beyond 2016.

Only two provinces, Ontario and Nova Scotia, have laid out a vision for wind energy development after 2016, said Robert Hornung, president of the Canadian Wind Energy Association.

That is a problem as developers need to start work on projects several years in advance. In addition, targets in Ontario, the biggest wind energy market in Canada, could be scrapped if the ruling Liberal Party loses a provincial election on Thursday.

"Any discussion about wind energy being a niche technology is now behind us," Hornung said in a presentation at the association's annual conference in Vancouver.

"The challenge is how do we create a long-term, stable wind-energy market in Canada," he said.

New wind-energy development in Canada is on track to set a record this year, adding about 1,338 megawatts to the power grid for a total capacity of about 5,400 MW -- enough annual electricity for 1.5 million homes. [ID:nS1E78P18D]

The country could reach 14,000 MW of installed wind capacity by 2016 if targets and commitments from provinces are met, helped in part by recently launched wind energy procurement programs in Nova Scotia, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

But "significant uncertainty" remains about plans in other provinces to feed wind energy into their grids, Hornung said.

Electricity policy falls under provincial jurisdiction in Canada.

Ontario, with 1,656 MW of installed wind capacity, has more than double the capacity of the next biggest market, Quebec. But the future for the province's feed-in tariff, a scheme of generous subsidies for renewable energy developers hangs in the balance.

Ontario's opposition Progressive Conservative party has said it will scrap the program if it wins the election.

Most of the late opinion polls point to a minority government in Canada's economic capital, with either of the two big parties ending up in power. [ID:nN1E79327L]

At least one poll has projected a slim majority for the Liberals.

(Reporting by Nicole Mordant; Editing by Frank McGurty)