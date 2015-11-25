VANCOUVER Nov 25 The Canadian province of
British Columbia signed a memorandum of understanding with
Alaska on Wednesday to protect transboundary rivers, watersheds
and fisheries and be more involved in major mining developments
in each other's territory.
Under the agreement, a bilateral group will be created to
monitor water quality in transboundary waters. The two regions
will also work toward allowing government representatives and
scientists to be involved in each other's environmental
assessment and permitting processes for mining projects.
The memorandum comes after Alaskan environmental, fishing
and First Nations groups called for tougher transboundary
environmental legislation following a huge mining waste spill at
the Mount Polley copper-gold mine in British Columbia in August
2014.
A tailings pond collapsed at the mine, sending billions of
gallons of gray sludge containing metals and minerals gushing
into waterways in the province's interior region.
The Mount Polley spill did not affect Alaska, but several
big new British Columbia mines are being proposed close to the
Alaskan border.
Alaskan environmental groups were quick to criticize
Wednesday's agreement. They have been pushing for legally
binding federal agreements between the United States and Canada
with strong environmental protections and mitigation
requirements.
"Alaska has instead signed non-binding agreements with
British Columbia that offer no visible means of holding Canada,
or the mining companies, accountable for mitigating our losses
should accidents like the one at Mount Polley occur in the
region," said Dale Kelley, executive director of the Alaska
Trollers Association.
