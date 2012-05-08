* Government working too slowly to cut emissions: watchdog
* Report is awkward for right-of-center government
* Ottawa firmly pro business, says won't threaten jobs
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, May 8 Canada is acting too slowly to
combat climate change and has little chance of achieving its
modest 2020 target for cuts in greenhouse gas emissions,
Parliament's environmental watchdog said on Tuesday.
The report by Environment Commissioner Scott Vaughan is
awkward for the right-of-center Conservative government, which
green activists say is more interested in industrial development
than in protecting the environment.
The government, which pulled Canada out of the Kyoto
Protocol on climate change last year, is promising to reduce
emissions by 17 percent below 2005 levels by 2020.
Vaughan said the government is not moving quickly enough to
introduce the necessary regulations and noted that an official
forecast in July 2011 showed emissions in 2020 would in fact be
7.4 percent above the 2005 level.
"Although the federal government has begun to lower
greenhouse gas emissions, right now the reductions are not
happening fast enough to meet the 2020 target," he wrote.
Vaughan said the federal environment ministry has no plan to
show how various departments and agencies would cooperate and
has not provided estimates of how various sectors of the economy
should cut emissions.
In response to Vaughan's report, Environment Minister Peter
Kent said the government was making "significant progress" on
meeting its 2020 target.
Kent, like other ministers, says he will not contemplate
actions that might cut jobs or hurt the economy.
Critics say some government actions are actively retarding
environmental progress.
Last month the government said it would streamline the
process for environmental assessments of major industrial
projects such as oil pipelines.
The Conservatives - keen to start selling Canadian crude oil
to China - are also firmly in favor of two pipelines proposed to
take oil from the tar sands of Alberta to the Pacific Coast.
Green activists and aboriginal groups oppose the projects,
citing possible disastrous consequences of a spill. They are
also unhappy about the amount of energy it takes to extract
bitumen from northern Alberta's clay-like sands.
Government ministers have referred to some environmental
protesters as foreign-funded radicals and have asked the tax
police to probe some green charities to ensure they are not
funding more political activity than is permitted. Kent last
week accused unnamed charities of engaging in money-laundering.
The official opposition New Democrats said Vaughan's report
showed the government of Stephen Harper is stuck in the past.
"This tired and disconnected government is still trying to
block progress ... future generations will have to pay for
Stephen Harper's mistakes," said Meghan Leslie, the party's
spokeswoman on the environment.
Vaughan noted that Ottawa had no plans to curb emissions
from the oil and gas sector, the second largest emitter of
greenhouse gases.
"We know that emissions from that sector are among the
fastest-growing in the country. Emissions from the oil sands are
expected to triple ... by 2020," Vaughan told a news conference.
"So given all those challenges, as well as the time it takes
to put these regulations in place, we've said it doesn't look
like they're going to get from here to there because the numbers
don't add up."
Regulations for the electricity sector, the third largest
emitter, will not come into effect until 2015.
The largest emitter is the transport sector. Ottawa has
already announced plans to limit emissions from autos and heavy
trucks.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)