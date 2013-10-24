OTTAWA Oct 24 Canada acknowledged on Thursday
that it will miss its target for greenhouse gas emissions by a
wider margin than expected unless it takes further action to
offset emissions in the oil industry.
The admission in a report by the environment ministry comes
as the Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper is actively
pushing development of the Keystone XL pipeline, which critics
say will encourage production in the Alberta oil sands, a top
emitter.
Canada signed the Copenhagen Accord in December 2009
and committed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to 17
percent below 2005 levels by 2020.
It estimates the country will produce 734 megatonnes (MT) of
greenhouse gases in 2020, or 122 MT higher than its promised
target.
The new numbers are higher than the government's forecasts
one year ago when it expected emissions to be at 720 MT in 2020.
"The projections indicate that further efforts will be
required in order to meet the Copenhagen target," the report
said.
The estimates are based on emissions data from 2011 and
existing regulations.
Environment Minister Leona Aglukkaq said the report showed
significant progress since 2005 and that emissions would have
been 128 MT higher by 2020 if no action had been taken.
"Our government is taking action to address climate
change. We introduced world-leading coal power regulations and
harmonized with the United States on vehicle emissions
regulations - and we are getting results," she said.
The government has delayed plans to bring in regulations for
the burgeoning oil and gas sector.
Emissions in the Alberta oil sands have come under close
scrutiny as Canada awaits U.S. approval of TransCanada Corp's
planned Keystone pipeline, which would ship crude oil
from the oil sands to the Gulf of Mexico.
U.S. President Barack Obama said in a New York Times
interview in July that Canada could do more to mitigate carbon
emissions. Harper proposed in a letter to Obama
in September that the two countries harmonize regulations in the
oil and gas sector, government sources said.
Environmentalists, opposed to the development of the huge
oil sands deposits in landlocked Alberta, lamented the
environment ministry's report.
"Another year of delay and inaction from the federal
government means we're even farther from our national goal than
we were in last year's edition," said P.J. Partington, a climate
policy analyst at the Pembina Institute.
"It's time for the Harper Government to change this picture
before it's too late. The most crucial component of a credible
plan to get Canada back on track is strong regulations for the
oil and gas sector."
