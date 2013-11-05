By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Nov 5 Canada is doing a bad job of
protecting the environment, an official watchdog said on
Tuesday, suggesting a poor image for the country on green issues
could harm Canadian companies seeking to export crude oil and
natural gas.
The damning report by Neil Maxwell, interim commissioner of
the environment and sustainable development, puts more pressure
on the Conservative government, which is already under fire for
what critics say is a poor environmental record.
"Government has not met key commitments, deadlines and
obligations to protect Canada's wildlife and natural spaces,"
Maxwell told a news conference.
The report will undoubtedly boost the spirits of green
activists in the United States who want President Barack Obama
to block TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL
pipeline, which would carry crude from the Alberta oil sands to
the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Environmentalists oppose development of the Alberta tar
sands on the grounds that extracting oil from the clay-like
bitumen there is very energy-intensive and greenhouse gas
emissions are high.
Maxwell referred to "the wide and persistent gap between
what the government commits to do and what it is achieving" and
said the federal environment ministry has missed key deadlines
to protect migratory birds, failed to protect wildlife habitat
and has done nowhere near enough to protect species at risk.
Parks Canada, which runs Canada's national parks, is
struggling to try to protect ecosystems, he added.
"The approval processes currently under way for large oil
and gas pipelines in North America have shown that widespread
acceptance of resource development depends, in part, on due
consideration for protecting nature," Maxwell said.
"Our trading partners see Canada as a steward of globally
significant resources. Canada's success as a trading nation
depends on continued leadership in meeting international
expectations for environmental protection," he said.
Environment Minister Leona Aglukkaq did not directly respond
to Maxwell's concerns in a statement issued after the report.
"Canada continues to strengthen its environmental protection
and conservation, leading to healthy ecosystems that will
ultimately benefit the economy and support the health of
Canadians," she said, but offered no details.
Environmentalists said the report underlines Canada's
failure to meet international commitments to protect
biodiversity, and called for more federal action.
"Our ecosystems are in decline and the number of species at
risk is increasing each year. Human pressures on Canada's
ecosystems from resource development are at an all-time high,"
said Alison Woodley, spokeswoman for the Canadian Parks and
Wilderness Society.
OIL SANDS EMISSIONS
The governing Conservatives, whose political heartland is in
Alberta, the center of the energy industry, have worked hard to
make it easier for companies to extract and export oil and gas.
The 2012 federal budget reduced the amount of time it takes to
complete environmental assessments of major energy and
industrial projects.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper and other senior officials
have regularly pressed Washington to approve Keystone XL. The
U.S. State Department is expected to soon finalize an
environmental assessment that will focus on the pipeline's
climate impact and a final decision on Keystone XL is expected
sometime next year.
In a separate report, energy research group IHS Cera said
that when upstream fuel consumed in crude production and
processing is taken into account, greenhouse gas emissions from
oil sands crude refined in the United States are 12 percent
higher than the average crude consumed in the country.
IHS Senior Director Jackie Forrest said oil sands emissions
are 9 percent higher than the average U.S. crude when those
upstream emissions are stripped out, unchanged from the group's
estimate last year.
"At this level, oil sands are on par with other sources of
U.S. crude, including crudes from Venezuela, Nigeria, Iraq and
heavy oil production in the U.S," IHS said in a statement.
Oil sands greenhouse gas emissions have come under close
scrutiny since Obama said Keystone XL should not be approved if
it raises emissions.
Canada is also involved in a protracted political struggle
with the European Union, which is contemplating whether to label
oil sands crude as particularly dirty. The government fears this
could set a damaging precedent.