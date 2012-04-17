TORONTO, April 17 Despite the introduction of new rules to speed the approval of mines and pipelines in Canada, existing environmental reviews of major projects will carry on, Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver told reporters on Tuesday.

Oliver said the panel examining Enbridge Inc's proposed Northern Gateway pipeline from Alberta to the Pacific Coast would continue its work and would not be scrapped. (Reporting by Euan Rocha, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)