By John Tilak
| TORONTO, July 7
Canadian equity issues picked up
steam in the first half of the year after a period of sluggish
activity as resource companies took advantage of a rebound in
commodity prices to tap capital markets, Thomson Reuters data
showed on Thursday.
Royal Bank of Canada topped the league tables
rankings for investment banks shepherding new shares to market,
followed by Toronto Dominion Bank and CIBC Capital
Markets. Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of
Montreal rounded out the top five.
After a lull in the second half of last year and early 2016,
equity offerings began showing signs of renewed life late in the
first quarter sustained by further momentum in the second
quarter.
Both energy and mining companies took advantage of commodity
prices rebounding from multi-year lows.
The price of gold is up nearly 15 percent since the start of
the year, and oil prices have gained about 37 percent in the
same period.
Equity issues rose to C$28.7 billion ($22.11 billion) in the
first half of the year, compared with C$12.47 billion in the
second half of 2015. The number was lower than C$30.2 billion in
the first half of last year, when equity offerings hit a
near-record high, according to numbers from Thomson Reuters.
"We saw very strong global demand from retail and
institutional investors. Several offerings were multiple times
oversubscribed," said Derek Neldner, RBC's head of Canadian
investment banking.
"It's a nice sign of capital returning to Canada," he added.
"Canada broadly came back on global screens this year."
Highlights included Suncor Energy's C$2.9 billion
offering, led by TD Securities, CIBC Capital Markets and J.P.
Morgan Securities Canada.
"The recent Suncor offering represented the largest treasury
deal ever completed by a Canadian exploration and production
company," said Benoit Lauzé, CIBC's head of equity capital
markets.
The other issue investors focused on was Britain's vote to
quit the European Union which has caused increasing global
macroeconomic uncertainty and volatility.
"We're not panicking here. There will be periods of higher
volatility, but we see no long-term impact from Brexit on our
ability to raise equity," Lauzé said.
Some of the biggest deals involved pipeline companies
Enbridge and TransCanada. TransCanada's equity
deal, to fund its acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group, was
led by RBC and TD.
"There's a lot of investor interest in putting cash flow to
work in infrastructure," said Aaron Engen, co-head of the power
and energy infrastructure group at BMO Capital Markets. "In this
environment, the steady, predictable cash flow and growth make
these offerings pretty attractive."
($1 = 1.2982 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)