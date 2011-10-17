DUBLIN Oct 17 Canada is "disappointed" that Germany does not expect an EU summit this weekend to yield a breakthrough in the euro zone debt crisis, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in Duesseldorf on Monday said there would be "no definitive solution" at this weekend's meeting.

"I am disappointed if it is being suggested by some now that that (a breakthrough) won't be accomplished because the next opportunity when the G20 leaders meet in Cannes, is another two weeks after that," Flaherty said.

"This situation does not improve with time. This is not a fine wine," he said.

Asked about the future of the euro zone, Flaherty said "I think the euro zone will remain intact."

Flaherty was speaking to a meeting of business leaders in Dublin. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)