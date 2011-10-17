DUBLIN Oct 17 Canada is "disappointed" that
Germany does not expect an EU summit this weekend to yield a
breakthrough in the euro zone debt crisis, Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in
Duesseldorf on Monday said there would be "no definitive
solution" at this weekend's meeting.
"I am disappointed if it is being suggested by some now that
that (a breakthrough) won't be accomplished because the next
opportunity when the G20 leaders meet in Cannes, is another two
weeks after that," Flaherty said.
"This situation does not improve with time. This is not a
fine wine," he said.
Asked about the future of the euro zone, Flaherty said "I
think the euro zone will remain intact."
Flaherty was speaking to a meeting of business leaders in
Dublin.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries)