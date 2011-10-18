OTTAWA Oct 18 Canada thinks there is a good
chance the European Union will back away from a move to
classify oil from Alberta's tar sands as being particularly
dirty, Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said on Tuesday.
Oliver said a move to single out tar sands crude made no
sense from a scientific point of view and would concern
European companies that have invested heavily in the industry.
"We definitely don't think we've lost ... there's a good
chance because we believe science is on our side," he told
Reuters in an interview shortly before flying to Europe to
press home the Canadian government's message.
"This is far from over."
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Peter Galloway)