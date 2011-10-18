OTTAWA Oct 18 Canada thinks there is a good chance the European Union will back away from a move to classify oil from Alberta's tar sands as being particularly dirty, Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said on Tuesday.

Oliver said a move to single out tar sands crude made no sense from a scientific point of view and would concern European companies that have invested heavily in the industry.

"We definitely don't think we've lost ... there's a good chance because we believe science is on our side," he told Reuters in an interview shortly before flying to Europe to press home the Canadian government's message.

"This is far from over." (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Peter Galloway)