* EU proposing to rank oil sands as highly polluting fuel
* Canadian letter says will defend interests
* Part of broader industry push to change EU energy plan
By Jeffrey Hodgson
TORONTO, Oct 23 Canada warned on Sunday it will
"defend its interests" if the European Union (EU) goes through
with a proposal to rank Canadian oil sands as a highly
polluting fuel.
In a letter to EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger,
Canadian Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver also said the
European Commission's Fuel Quality Directive (FQD) potentially
violates the EU's international trade obligations.
"Canada objects to policy measures that ignore
evidence-based approaches to meet the stated goal of the FQD,
in favour of what appears to be an asymmetrical and arbitrary
proposal," the letter said.
"If unjustified, discriminatory measures to implement the
FQD are put in place, Canada will not hesitate to defend its
interests."
The letter is part of a broader push by Canada, the western
province of Alberta and the energy industry to sway the EU from
labeling the lucrative export as inherently dirty.
The government of Alberta, home to the bulk of Canada's oil
sands, has written to EU experts voicing "grave concerns" that
the bloc's plans to rank unconventional oil as a highly
polluting fuel are unfair and a potential threat to trade ties.
[ID:nL5E7LL1NK]
EU legal advisers have said the proposals can probably be
defended if Ottawa challenges the move at the World Trade
Organization (WTO). [ID:nL5E7LL35Q]
Canada exports no oil sands-derived crude to Europe, but
government and industry officials worry that tagging the supply
as much more carbon-intensive than other crudes could set a
costly precedent for current or potential markets.
Oliver has previously suggested Ottawa could take the EU to
the WTO if the Europeans adopt the fuel directive. He has
traveled to Europe to press Canada's case and in an interview
with Reuters on Friday in London said the EU's plans were
discriminatory. [ID:nL5E7LL2YT]
Environmental groups say developing Canada's oil sands, the
world's third largest crude deposit, emits unacceptably high
volumes of greenhouse gases because the extraction methods and
processing needed to allow refineries to use the heavy oil
require far more energy than conventional oil production.
The energy industry says their oil sands operations are
comparable in terms of carbon gas emissions with many other oil
operations around the world, when judged from production to end
use.
The latest letter was sent ahead of a meeting in which EU
government experts will debate a proposed green ranking of
fuels, which is designed to enable fuel suppliers to identify
the most carbon-intensive options. [ID:nL5E7L41ST]
European oil companies active in Canada include BP (BP.L),
Total (TOTF.PA) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L).