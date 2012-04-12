OTTAWA, April 12 Canada is not interested in contributing to a bailout fund to help Europe deal with its debt crisis, a spokesman for Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.

Canada wants Europe to do more to help itself before offering fresh resources through the International Monetary Fund. The IMF said in January it would need an additional $500 billion to lend and another $100 billion for reserves to erect an adequate safeguard against the risks posed by the euro zone's crisis.

Leaders at the Americas summit in Colombia are expected to discuss the euro zone problems, spokesman Andrew MacDougall told reporters in a briefing. (Reporting By Randall Palmer; Writing by Louise Egan; Editing by Peter Galloway)