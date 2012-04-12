JGBs edge down, but superlong yields remain off highs
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japanese government bonds edged lower on Monday, though yields were still well shy of recent highs after the Bank of Japan's move last week to keep rising superlong rates in check.
OTTAWA, April 12 Canada is not interested in contributing to a bailout fund to help Europe deal with its debt crisis, a spokesman for Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.
Canada wants Europe to do more to help itself before offering fresh resources through the International Monetary Fund. The IMF said in January it would need an additional $500 billion to lend and another $100 billion for reserves to erect an adequate safeguard against the risks posed by the euro zone's crisis.
Leaders at the Americas summit in Colombia are expected to discuss the euro zone problems, spokesman Andrew MacDougall told reporters in a briefing. (Reporting By Randall Palmer; Writing by Louise Egan; Editing by Peter Galloway)
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japanese government bonds edged lower on Monday, though yields were still well shy of recent highs after the Bank of Japan's move last week to keep rising superlong rates in check.
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate to achieve trade or competitive policy goals, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published Monday, rejecting claims by a key U.S. official who said Germany used a "grossly undervalued" euro for its own gain.
Feb 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.