OTTAWA Nov 8 The debt crisis in Europe "continues to fester" and is an important source of global uncertainty, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Tuesday.

Flaherty spoke shortly after unveiling an economic update in which he pushed back the deadline for eliminating Canada's budget deficit, in part because of the turmoil in Europe.

"The European situation continues to fester. It's a serious problem, it's causing a lot of uncertainty ... the sooner the Europeans resolve their issues, the better for the rest of the world," he told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Rob Wilson)