STITTSVILLE, Ontario, March 22 Canada's finance
minister took a cautious view of the Greek debt situation in
remarks on Thursday, urging countries in Europe to follow
through on austerity programs.
"I'd like to be optimistic about the international
situation. I'm realistic about Europe," Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said when asked whether he thought the Greek debt
crisis was over.
"There are some fundamental issues yet to be dealt with,
particularly implementation issues in those countries that have
undertaken austerity programs. There has to be a capacity to
implement and actual actions."
Greece secured a new bailout package from the International
Monetary Fund and the European Union this month after agreeing
to a series of painful economic reforms and spending cuts and
completing a debt swap that imposed losses of as much as 74
percent on private bondholders.
