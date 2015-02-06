China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
OTTAWA Feb 6 The Canadian government said it will study a Supreme Court decision on Friday that overturned a ban on physician-assisted suicide and gave no indication on whether it would oppose it.
"This is a sensitive issue for many Canadians, with deeply held beliefs on both sides," Justice Minister Peter MacKay said in a statement. "We will study the decision and ensure all perspectives on this difficult issue are heard."
The verdict puts Canada in the company of a handful of Western countries where the practice will be legal. The decision takes effect in 12 months.
YANGON, April 1 Myanmar is training up hundreds of midwives in an effort to reduce the number of women who die in childbirth, one of many social policy reforms launched by the country as it emerges from decades of military rule.