By David Ljunggren
| OTTAWA, June 6
OTTAWA, June 6 The Canadian government on Monday
acknowledged it would miss a deadline to bring in a law allowing
medically-assisted death and predicted many sick patients would
have trouble finding doctors willing to help end their lives.
The country's Supreme Court last year overturned a ban on
physician-assisted suicide last year and gave Ottawa until June
6 to introduce a law to allow the practice.
The topic is highly sensitive and prompted a political
debate that dragged out for so long that the final version of
the draft legislation is not ready. It could be months before a
law is adopted and even, legal challenges are likely.
"Unfortunately, despite tremendous effort, this bill is not
yet in place," Health Minister Jane Philpott said on Monday.
Doctors will be able to help patients die starting June 7,
but in the absence of a federal law it is now up to Canada's 10
provinces to individually set their own guidelines. Philpott
said this would produce a patchwork of differing rules.
"Doctors may have inadequate legal protection, and I expect
that in these early days, many physicians will be extremely
reluctant to provide assistance to patients wanting medical
assistance in dying," she told a health conference.
Ontario, Canada's most-populous province, on Monday said it
would set up a referral service for doctors seeking advice.
"We encourage patients and health care providers to seek
further clarity about how the Supreme Court's decision applies
to their particular circumstances," Ontario Health Minister Eric
Hoskins said in a statement.
The Supreme Court last year said willing adults facing
intolerable physical or psychological suffering from a severe
and incurable medical condition had the right to a medically
assisted death.
The Liberal government, though, chose to draft a narrow law
and rejected proposals covering minors, the mentally ill and
those who are not suffering from a terminal disease.
The bill is now before the Senate upper chamber, where
several members plan to introduce amendments broadening the
scope of the legislation. Once the Senate has finished, the
draft will go back to the House of Commons lower chamber.
The Liberals will then have to decide whether to approve
amendments they had previously rejected, and given that the
House breaks for the summer this month, debate could be pushed
back until later in the year.
Whatever the final law looks like, constitutional experts
predict legal challenges from people who feel it contravenes the
spirit of the Supreme Court's decision.
