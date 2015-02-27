(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Feb 26 Canadian farmers are
plowing profits from bumper crops into fertilizer storage
facilities to mitigate the pricing power held by major retailers
and producers.
Having their own storage lets farmers buy nutrients more
cheaply during the off-season and creates fewer transport
bottlenecks in the spring planting season.
Over time, the practice might erode the steep premiums
farmers pay in the spring to retail businesses owned by Agrium
Inc, Richardson International and Cargill Ltd
, while shifting distribution patterns of producers
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, Mosaic Co and CF
Industries.
The trend is part of a wider shift by North American farmers
to gain more control over both costs and the prices they
collect. In the U.S., farmers are building silos and bins to
store grains and oilseeds until crop handlers entice them to
sell.
Canadian farmers produced record-large harvests of wheat and
canola in 2013, boosting their net income to C$6.4 billion, the
fourth straight year of gains, according to the most recent
Statistics Canada data.
After diammonium phosphate prices spiked in 2008 to $1,200
per tonne, compared with less than $500 a tonne today,
Saskatchewan farmer Kevin Hruska spent about C$400,000 in 2010
to build storage for about 6,000 tonnes of blended fertilizer.
"We want to store it all - we don't want to be held hostage
by the logistics of springtime and the games the fertilizer
companies play," said Hruska, who grows wheat and canola and
uses about 6,500 tonnes of fertilizer a year on his sprawling
45,000 acre farm. "It gives you a lot of security knowing your
fertilizer is in place out of season."
The difference between harvest and spring fertilizer prices
has been almost enough for farmers to pay the cost of storage
within one season, said Lyndon Carlson, senior vice-president of
marketing at Farm Credit Canada, the country's biggest
agriculture lender.
Fertilizer prices have been higher in April, the month when
demand soars just before most planting gets underway, than in
the previous October eight times in the last decade, according
to a survey of Alberta prices by the provincial government. The
price of urea, for example, was C$529 per tonne in October 2013
and C$721 six months later.
Sales volumes of epoxy-lined bins - designed to withstand
fertilizer's corrosiveness - have climbed 20 percent since 2010
at Westeel , Western Canada's second-largest
seller of farm storage, said president Andre Granger.
US FARMERS
Farmers in North and South Dakota are also building storage
for fertilizer, like their Canadian neighbors, but the trend has
not caught on with much smaller U.S. Midwest grain farms.
Farmers there lack the same scale to buy storage facilities or
fertilizer spreading equipment and rely on local co-operatives
to do the work, said Peter Trebuschnoj, Iowa-based director of
U.S. operations at Meridian Manufacturing, which makes bins for
the farm, industrial and energy sectors.
U.S. hog farmers are avoiding high retail prices for spring
fertilizer by cashing in on their own endless supply of free
manure.
Iowa grain farmer Chuck Souder said the ability to produce
and store excess fertilizer was a deciding factor when his
family built a hog barn last fall that can hold about 2,500
animals at a time. He estimates the hogs will produce at least
$37,000 in fertilizer a year.
North of the border, bumper crops and the strength of
multi-generational farms allow some farmers to pay cash for
storage, while others borrow, said Randy James, manager of
agriculture in Manitoba for Bank of Montreal.
The growing size of Canadian farms also makes building
storage affordable. In Saskatchewan, the average farm is 1,668
acres, five times the average in Iowa.
The benefits go beyond dollars and cents.
The farm input distribution system often becomes congested
during spring, with fertilizer in high demand during farmers'
narrow planting window.
For that reason, farmers' move to build fertilizer storage
and buy off-season is positive for retail sellers, even though
they might sell less product at premium spring prices, said Tom
Hamilton, vice-president of Richardson Pioneer.
To be sure, the more fertilizer farmers store, the more
price risk they take. In 2009, retail dealers incurred heavy
losses on inventories when prices collapsed.
"Bottom line, the risk of inventory change will always
overshadow the desire to store up," said Potash Corp Chief
Executive Jochen Tilk.
