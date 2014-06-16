China will ward off mass unemployment - Premier Li
BEIJING, March 15 China needs to push reforms as the economy still faces many challenges, but it will not allow mass layoffs to occur, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.
June 16 : * Canada's finance minister says overall economic development since the budget
remains positive; confident will return to balanced budget in 2015 * Canada's finance minister says òn track and will be in a surplus position
next year * Canada's finance minister says doesn't see bubble in housing market; expects
soft landing in housing * Canada's finance minister says government's intent is to reduce its exposure
to the housing market; says more steps can be taken * Canada's finance minister says have not spoken to the banks about their
mortgage rate policies; does not think it is appropriate or necessary at this
time * Canada's finance department says says private-sector economists see 2.2
percent growth in 2014, 2.5 percent in 2015 (February budget forecast 2.3
percent for 2014, 2.5 percent for 2015) * Canada's finance minister says pvt sector economists not too concerned about
risk of low inflation
BEIJING, March 15 China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that Beijing does not want to see a trade war with the United States and urged talks between both sides to achieve common ground.
