* Mining resumes at Lake Shore's Timmins West mine
* Brigus Gold's Black Fox mill restarts
* City of Timmins ends state of emergency
* Kirkland Lake still faces near threat from fires
TORONTO, May 28 Gold-mining operations in
Northern Ontario are slowly returning to normal after rain over
the weekend dampened forest fires raging near the communities of
Kirkland Lake and Timmins.
Production resumed Monday morning at Lake Shore Gold Corp's
Timmins West mine, company spokesman Mark Utting said.
Lake Shore halted operations at the mine site on Thursday
due to smoke from a fire burning outside the city of Timmins,
located some 700 kilometers (450 miles) northwest of Toronto.
"Up where we are the fire hasn't advanced since Friday and
the winds changed, so that's helped us with the smoke," said
Utting. "The smoke isn't an issue (anymore) and that's really
why we've been able to return to work."
Operations also resumed at Brigus Gold Corp's Black
Fox mill on Monday morning, after power was restored to the site
east of Timmins.
A state of emergency in Timmins has been lifted, though a
large fire is still burning some 35 km from the city.
Kirkland Lake, located some 140 km southeast of Timmins,
remained under a state of emergency on Monday. A fire just three
kilometers north of the city was still listed as "not under
control."
AuRico Gold Inc, which faced a power outage at its
Young-Davidson project early last week, said it was informed by
utility provider Hydro One that electricity would be restored on
Monday afternoon.
"We are expecting the mill powered up and running for a
night shift tonight," said Nicole Leaver, a spokeswoman for
AuRico. The fire is some 70 km east of the project.
Kirkland Lake Gold Inc, which also halted mining
operations due to power outages last week, said it expects power
to be restored to its mine site later this week.
The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources said it was able
to bring many of the nearly 50 forest fires in northern Ontario
under control over the weekend.
"There are presently 27 active fires in the province, five
of which are listed as 'not under control,'" the Ministry said
on its website.
Shares of Lake Shore Gold and Brigus Gold were little
changed on Monday, while AuRico Gold's stock fell slightly to
C$8.07 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Kirkland Lake Gold's
shares dropped 1.4 percent to C$11.79.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Euan Rocha; Editing by Frank
McGurty)