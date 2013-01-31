OTTAWA Jan 31 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said that steroids he is taking for a rare skin disease has made him appear to be bloated, though the problem is not preventing him from doing his job, according to an interview published on Thursday.

"Of late I've been getting too many questions about my appearance and the weight gain," he told the Globe and Mail.

He said the disease is pemphigoid and is being treated with the steroid prednisone.

Flaherty informed Prime Minister Stephen Harper about the health issue, telling him it was a passing thing that did not affect his ability to do his job, the minister told the newspaper.