OTTAWA Jan 31 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said that steroids he is taking for a rare skin disease
has made him appear to be bloated, though the problem is not
preventing him from doing his job, according to an interview
published on Thursday.
"Of late I've been getting too many questions about my
appearance and the weight gain," he told the Globe and Mail.
He said the disease is pemphigoid and is being treated with
the steroid prednisone.
Flaherty informed Prime Minister Stephen Harper about the
health issue, telling him it was a passing thing that did not
affect his ability to do his job, the minister told the
newspaper.